Nearly 900 in Durham lost power after tree falls on power line

Friday, May 9, 2025 12:33PM
This happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds in Durham lost power Friday morning after a tree fell on a power line.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr Parkway around 4 a.m. According to the Duke Energy Power outage map, nearly 900 customers lost power.

The estimated time of restoration is 11:30 a.m.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon, followed by a decrease in activity during the evening. This comes after storms Thursday night in the viewing area, during which multiple counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

