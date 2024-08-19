Durham Police investigate man's death as 'suspicious'

Riddle Road is closed from NC Highway 55 to South Alston Avenue while crews investigate.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the 2400 block of South Alston Avenue.

Officers responded just before 12:40 p.m. Monday to a cardiac-arrest call. They found a man dead and are investigating the incident as "suspicious."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

