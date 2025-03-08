24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Traffic lights out, thousands without power in Durham after crash

Saturday, March 8, 2025 2:24PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people are without power Saturday morning in Durham.

According to Durham Police Department, traffic lights went out across downtown because of a vehicle crash. Duke Street is closed from Corporation Street to Minerva Avenue.

Police say the affected areas include Duke St/W Chapel Hill St; Duke St/Jackson St; Duke St/Main St.; Holloway St/Main St; Mangum St/Main St; Mangum St/Morehead Ave; and Jackie Robinson Dr.

As of 9 a.m., 4000 Duke Energy customers lost power in that area, according to the Duke Energy power outage map. It says the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

