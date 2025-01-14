Durham Public Schools leaders address safety concerns amid activation of 'responsibility zones'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, ABC11 went one-on-one with leaders at Durham Public Schools after the school board voted last week to activate "family responsibility zones" in the district.

Beginning Jan. 21, that means hundreds of families that live near their student's elementary school -- up to one mile -- will be responsible for getting them to school every day. The FRZs replace the district's "rotational bus schedule" that's been in place for the last month, during which bus service was only provided for DPS families four days a week on a rotating basis.

The shift to responsibility zones has led to concerns among some DPS families, both about the safety implications with hundreds more children potentially walking to and from school each day, as well as the district's process -- that some feel wasn't thorough enough.

"I want them to know that they're heard because as a mother, I understand those concerns," said DPS board chair Millicent Rogers.

ABC11 spoke with Rogers on Monday to ask her about those concerns -- and about the pending activation of the district's FRZs.

"It's just not efficient or sustainable for the district to continue to provide bus service in such a close radius of those schools," Rogers said.

Those concerns include inadequate time for affected families to adjust to the new responsibility as hundreds of young students will now need to walk or be driven to and from school. Fellow board member and former Hillside High drama director Wendell Tabb raised that question at last week's board meeting when the activation of FRZs was announced.

"For me as a board member, I would love for more time to give to the administration to actually thoroughly continue to look at different areas of Durham for safety at different times," Tabb said.

Several elementary school parents who did not want to appear on camera told ABC11 they shared those safety concerns -- particularly as it pertains to the number of crossing guards and crosswalks available for students walking to and from school.

ABC11 asked Rogers whether enough work had been done to address those safety concerns on Day 1 of the FRZs.

"There is enough conversation and enough partnership to grow that work," she said. "Will every person be in place on the first day? That is yet to be determined, and we won't know until the actual first day approaches."

For some board members like Tabb, it's not just a matter of manpower -- but more general safety concerns, including keeping children out of harm's way.

"What areas have the highest crime? You know, are we putting kids out in those particular areas knowing that the city is dealing with those issues," said Tabb.

DPS conducted a survey for parents and staff to share concerns -- including about safety -- and said that transportation officials assessed the FRZs, finding the zones could be activated safely. As district leaders continue to juggle options amid a shortage of bus drivers, Rogers says she understands the process may have appeared rushed -- but they needed to act.

"The families who were challenged by the rotational service, they couldn't get their students into school on that fit that. Did they would they feel like we had more time?" she said.