DPS approves plan to not bus elementary students living within 1.5 miles of schools: 'Frustrating'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Jan. 22 hundreds of families who live near elementary schools will be responsible for getting their child to school.

It's a plan that some board members and parents like Chad Haefele are still divided on.

The district's decision to only provide busing 4 days a week has his family along with thousands of others scrambling to find solutions.

Now, around 180 students at Haefele's 2nd grader's school will soon have to find their own way to school.

"The whole process has been frustrating that they would try to do this, I think, too fast and at this time of year," said Haefele.

During Thursday's meeting DPS approved "family responsibility zones", which means students living within a one and a half mile radius of their school will not have bus service.

Dr. Lewis the superintendent shared feedback from a parent and staff survey about transportation. Most of their concerns centered around safety and available resources for families in need.

Some board members questioned whether or not the district should move forward with the plan.

"I am concerned with not doing enough research in these particular neighborhoods. Where we are going to say that kids can walk to school," said Wendell Tabb.

"My concern, switching gears now is that we've told families. They were going into a holiday break and they were going to make some decision for a couple of weeks into January. So anything that we would be shifting at this point really puts our families in a really bad position," said Bettina Umstead.

One aspect was agreed upon, the district will not implement express school zones this academic year.

"On January 17th, we are scheduled to end rotational coverage. And then when we resume on the 22nd implementing family responsibilities, and working in new drivers people who are stepping up increased employee attendance to make sure that the busses run," said Dr. Larry Webb, chief operating officer, Durham Public Schools.

Dr. Webb said in addition to the new drivers ---they have a few others from inside the district that have decided to grab the keys and drive.

"It doesn't have to be one person's idea or another person's idea to be a great idea. So we're looking at all options," said Webb.

Parents still believe the roll out is too soon -but hope passionate drivers join the team.

"The recruitment and retaining of bus drivers feels like the only way through this. I think that's the only really legitimate, viable long term solution. I think everything else is Band-Aids, but it's frustrating to hear them talk about Band-Aids as if they are forever without really thinking through the implications of them," said Haefele.

There are still open positions for district bus drivers, the district will hold a career fair on January 21st.