Central NC schools that are delaying Tuesday morning start due to weather conditions | LIST

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes at some Triangle schools are being are delayed on Tuesday. That's because of the weather conditions in parts of central North Carolina left over from Monday's wintry mix.

There's potential for more winter weather again later this week.

Chatham County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Durham Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Edgecombe County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Franklin County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Granville County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Halifax County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Nash County Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Northampton County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Orange County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Person County Schools: 2-Hour Delay

Hawbridge School (Alamance Co.): 2-Hour Delay

KIPP Halifax College Prep: 2-Hour Delay

River Mill Academy (Alamance): 2-Hour Delay

Roxboro Community School: 2-Hour Delay

Person County District Courts: 1-Hour Delay.

Franklin County Head Start: 2-Hour Delay

Vance County Head Start: 2-Hour Delay

Warren County Head Start: 2-Hour Delay

