1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is seriously injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting Tuesday in Durham, police said.

It happened shortly after midnight on Lednum Street and Leon Street. This is near Brogden Middle School.

Several minutes after officers arrived, they were told a man was taken to a hospital by another vehicle. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Officers then found another man shot in the 2300 block of Lednum Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator D.N. Hall at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

