2 men dead after altercation at family gathering in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are dead after an altercation at a family gathering Friday night in Durham.

Durham County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Edsel Road in the Lebanon area of Durham County. Lebanon Township is one of six townships in the county. Some of the area is occupied by the city of Durham.

One of the two men shot the other, and then he shot himself. The sheriff's office said the two knew each other.

The initial victim died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There is no danger to the public. No further information is available at this time.

If you have information on this incident contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900.