Off-duty Durham County deputy flagged down after man shot on E. Trinity Avenue

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday morning in Durham.
Around 9 a.m., police officers were called to the 100 block of East Trinity Avenue to help assist.
An off-duty Durham County Sheriff's Office deputy nearby was flagged down for "a disturbance" in that area. A man told the deputy he was injured.
When EMS arrived, the victim said he had been shot. He was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Durham Police Department said.
There was a brief pursuit on foot, DPD said, and a person of interest was detained.
The shooting is still under investigation. This area of East Trinity Avenue was closed between North Roxboro Street and North Mangum Street.
