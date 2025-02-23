Off-duty Durham County deputy flagged down after man shot on E. Trinity Avenue

Police say a person of interest was detained.

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday morning in Durham.

Around 9 a.m., police officers were called to the 100 block of East Trinity Avenue to help assist.

An off-duty Durham County Sheriff's Office deputy nearby was flagged down for "a disturbance" in that area. A man told the deputy he was injured.

When EMS arrived, the victim said he had been shot. He was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Durham Police Department said.

There was a brief pursuit on foot, DPD said, and a person of interest was detained.

The shooting is still under investigation. This area of East Trinity Avenue was closed between North Roxboro Street and North Mangum Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.