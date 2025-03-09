Man stabbed to death in Durham, suspect in custody, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death Sunday morning, Durham police said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Magnolia Tree Lane.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham Police Department said it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released at a later time, DPD said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator D. Johnson at 919-560-4415 x29541. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.