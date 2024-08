Durham's Carolina Theatre presents the OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival

DURHAM (WTVD) -- The OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival, the Southeast's second-largest LGBTQ+ film event, has drawn thousands to downtown Durham each year since 1995.

Celebrating global LGBTQ+ experiences, the festival strives to unite the community through entertaining and sophisticated films.

This year's festival runs August 8 - 15 at the Carolina Theatre.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit carolinatheatre.org/festival/outsouth