Wake County deputies investigate after man shot near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Monday night in the 660 block of East Garner Road.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded just before 9:30 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound that was believed to be non-life threatening.

There is no known threat to the public, WCSO said.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.

