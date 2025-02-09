4 people hurt in east Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least four people were hurt in a shooting that took place in east Raleigh.

The shooting took place on Auston Grove Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

Two people who were shot were found at the Auston Grove scene. The other two people that were shot were found on North Rogers Lane in a shopping center parking lot.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and the number of suspects has not been confirmed by police.

