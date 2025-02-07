Race for NC Supreme Court seat continues in Wake County Superior Court

The race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court continues to play out in court.

The race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court continues to play out in court.

The race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court continues to play out in court.

The race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court continues to play out in court.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court continues to play out in court.

It's been three months and the race hasn't been certified yet.

The arguments will be heard in Wake County Superior Court.

Republican candidate Jefferson Griffin continues to challenge 60,000 votes cast last November.

He claims their registration lacks a driver's license or social security number.

Griffin is also challenging some military and overseas voters.

After two recounts, Griffin trails the Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs by 734 votes.

Some Republicans have blamed the problem on the state board of elections saying it is a "long-term failure that must be addressed to ensure we have election integrity."

Advocates say this challenge disproportionately targets black, brown, and poor voters.

Throughout this case ABC11 has met North Carolinians whose votes are being challenged.

They say they will fight to make sure their vote counts.

Today's hearing starts at 10 a.m.

