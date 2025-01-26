4th Circuit will hear arguments in NC Supreme Court race challenge

Republican contender, Jefferson Griffin is fighting to toss out over 60,000 ballots from the tally, which he says are ineligible.

Republican contender, Jefferson Griffin is fighting to toss out over 60,000 ballots from the tally, which he says are ineligible.

Republican contender, Jefferson Griffin is fighting to toss out over 60,000 ballots from the tally, which he says are ineligible.

Republican contender, Jefferson Griffin is fighting to toss out over 60,000 ballots from the tally, which he says are ineligible.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear arguments Monday in the ongoing challenge to the North Carolina Supreme Court race results.

This comes after the North Carolina Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a request to issue an expedited decision on whether to toss out about 60,000 ballots from the tally. This request comes from Republican contender Jefferson Griffin, who claims these voters didn't have the proper registration and identification.

Instead, the justices ordered that the appeals of Griffin should have started in the Wake County Superior Court, as state law directs appeals of board decisions to begin.

The dismissal of the legal motion by Griffin to bypass the local trial court could slow down the effort to determine whether he or current Associate Justice Allison Riggs, a Democrat, will win an eight-year term.

After two recounts and the election board's dismissal of Griffin's election protests, Riggs leads Griffin - a judge on the intermediate-level Court of Appeals - by 734 votes from more than 5.5 million ballots cast in the race.

The decision to dismiss Griffin's petition for what's called a "writ of prohibition" was unanimous among the six justices who deliberated - Riggs is still on the court but recused herself from the case. The court's order described issuing such a writ as "extraordinary."

With Election Day over two months ago, the order directs Wake County court to "proceed expeditiously" considering Griffin's appeals. The appeals may ultimately return to the Supreme Court.

Dismissal timing is a bit surprising

The order was issued as the justices were still in the process of receiving legal briefs from the candidates and the state board on whether to issue the writ. The briefing schedule was to close on Friday.

A temporary stay that the Republican-majority Supreme Court issued on Jan. 7 preventing the board from formally certifying Riggs as the election winner remains in place, however.

Federal judges are partly considering whether the questions surrounding the 66,000 challenged ballots by Griffin should be addressed in a federal court. Lawyers representing Riggs and the board argue that this matter pertains to federal voting rights and election law, while Griffin's team contends that it should stay in state court.

Griffin's lawyers contend the challenged absentee or early votes were cast without complying with state registration, residency and photo identification laws that they argue the State Board of Elections failed to enforce. Removing even a portion from the tally could flip the outcome.

Riggs has said the votes were lawful, and her attorneys accuse Griffin of trying to overturn an election after the fact by removing ballots of legitimate and longtime voters, violating their rights.

Associated Press' Gary D. Robertson contributed to this report.