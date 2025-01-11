Wendell man arrested for allegedly threatening automotive executives, their families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wendell man was arrested after writing threatening messages toward executives of an automotive aftermarket parts provider and their families.

Edward Scott Huffman, 46, was charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

On Dec. 6, 2024, Advance Auto Parts contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about threatening messages sent through the company's website demanding it change the "moron who administrates your app and webpage" and provided a deadline of December 25.

According to court documents, if the company didn't do this, the customer wrote: "I live in Raleigh and am an expert sniper...I vow that I will hunt down your entire executive board and put bullets in their FAMILIES...there will be no stopping me from punishing your executives by murdering their families for refusing to improve the accuracy of your website search function."

"Whether targeting a kid in a classroom or a boss in a boardroom, we won't normalize violent threats meant to intimidate workers or strike fear in families. Threats to kill are not how we resolve differences in America, and it's a federal crime," said U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. "We'll take swift action against anyone threatening an American anywhere in the world for what they believe, how they pray, or where they work. Period."

After investigating, authorities determined that Huffman sent the messages. The complaint said that he was interviewed and admitted to sending them.

Authorities found a picture of a rifle mounted with a scope on Huffman's cellphone. They also found text messages where Huffman said he would have murdered United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson if given $50,000 and a rifle that could be traced back to him.

FBI and Wendell Police Department are investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leonard Champaign is prosecuting the case.

