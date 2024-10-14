Josh Stein, Mark Robinson campaign across North Carolina in final weeks of the election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With three weeks to go until Election Day in North Carolina, the Governor's race is heating up.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Attorney General Josh Stein are campaigning across the state trying to sway voters ahead of the start of early voting on Thursday.

Robinson made a stop in Pitt County, while Stein engaged with voters in Granville County before heading to Wake Forest on Monday.

"For me, what matters most is health care," Willene Webb said. "As far as housing and food, that's a very big problem here in this city especially."

It's voters such as Webb, who lives in Oxford, that the candidates are trying to reach while highlighting some of the issues at stake in North Carolina, including the economy.

"We want to have a strong economy that works for more people," Stein said. "We want to have excellent public schools, and we have to pay our teachers more."

Stein also added his support for safe neighborhoods and women's reproductive rights.

"The goal there, folks, is to try to start the process of really starting to build this state," Robinson said. "We wanted the economy that spans from Murphy to Manteo. We wanted an economy that's no longer fragmented, that's going to be a long process ... but we got to start it now. I think we're in a great financial spot where we are the state right now, and we need to use that as an opportunity to further our growth here."

Robinson also talked about getting people to the polls, including in the western counties of the state where they're recovering after Hurricane Helene.

"Travel up there is still kind of tricky for folks," Robinson said. "So we're going to see if we can organize, help to organize some folks that can get people back and forth to the polls. That's going to be a crucial issue."

Stein said in the closing weeks, they'll ramp up efforts to get out the vote as well, including in the legislative races.

"We've got to work together, Democrats and Republicans," Stein said. "We have to go out there and win every single vote. Our vision for the future of North Carolina is one that is going to work for them and their families."