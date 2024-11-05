Out-of-state canvassers make 11th hour push to get to voters to the polls on Election Day in NC

Democrats and Republics pound the pavement and work the phones to get voters to the polls on Election Day.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both Democrats and Republican voting advocates are making a final push to get voters out to the polls in Cumberland County--with some coming in from out of state to boost efforts.

It comes as Governor Cooper makes campaign stops in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham for the Harris campaign.

Organizers say many of the people here to canvass for the Harris campaign at this Fayetteville event with Governor Cooper came from out of state to show their support--including places like New York and Rhode Island. Sandra Richardson tells ABC11 she traveled to Fayetteville from Alabama to get out the vote for Democrats.

"Each vote counts and we must fight to the end," Richardson said.

Alison Stuebe of Chapel Hill, also a Harris supporter, says her brother came from Rhode Island to canvas with her in Fayetteville.

"People realize that North Carolina could make the difference," Stuebe said. "If Kamala carries North Carolina and Michigan, there's really no path for Trump."

Governor Cooper says canvassers are under pressure to resonate with prospective voters--striving to get their candidates across the finish line. He says there are a few things Democrats are focusing on:

"How important their vote is right now, how there's never really been this much of a difference between candidates before, and how much it's going to affect their lives," Cooper said.

Republican voting advocates in Fayetteville also say their messaging has had to evolve in the final days leading up to the election. They say they've been fielding voters' questions about misinformation, and if local and state republican candidates are aligned with former President Trump.

"The message has gotten out--we're like--do not wait for Election Day. Come out to early voting. And voters have responded to that. And everybody is listening to all the news and all the things so I think we're going to see a bigger turnout and then--from 2020," said Bre Eldridge, the co-creator of the Republican Candidate Resource Center.

"...(E)ven those that are unaffiliated are going to the polls. It's happening because North Carolina truly is concerned," said Jackie Warner, a candidate for Cumberland County Board of Ed District 4.

Polling Sites in Cumberland County open Tuesday at 6:30 am.

