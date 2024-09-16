Top moments from 2024 Emmys: Reunions, Red Carpet fashion and a big night for 'Hacks' and 'The Bear'

From a mini "Happy Days" reunion to a moving speech by John Leguizamo about representation, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards had many standout moments.
Take a look at our recap below of these memorable segments and speeches at the Emmys.
FX's hit show "Shōgun" won the most Emmys of any other program this year, taking home 18 total between the Creative Arts Emmys and Primetime Emmy Awards ceremonies.
Co-stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai both took home the Emmy for actor and actress in a lead role.
The show, which can be streamed on Hulu, also took home the Emmy for outstanding drama series.
The ceremony featured several standout moments including TV reunions for "The West Wing" and "Happy Days."
Howard played Richie Cunningham and Winkler played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli -- aka "The Fonz" -- on the Garry Marshall-created series.
"Happy Days" ran for 11 seasons from 1974 until 1984 and spawned numerous spin-offs, including "Laverne & Shirley," "Mork & Mindy" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," among others.
Jean Smart cracked several jokes during her acceptance speech after winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Hacks."
Paul W. Downs, who plays a Hollywood agent in the show, also won the Emmy for outstanding writing along with writers Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.
"Hacks" also won for outstanding comedy series.
John Leguizamo, the four-time nominee and one-time Emmy winner, launched into a speech that was as passionate as it was funny as he called for more representation in the stories we tell on television and who we choose to cast in them.
He called out the nominations of Selena Gomez for "Only Murders in the Building," Sofia Vergara for "Griselda," Issa Lopez for writing and directing "True Detective: Night Country," which also featured indigenous actor Kali Reis in a lead role, and Mexico City-born actor Nava Mau - who is also the first transgender person ever nominated for a limited series acting Emmy - for "Baby Reindeer."
A big winner of the night went to Netflix's darkly quirky "Baby Reindeer." Star Richard Gadd won best actor and Jessica Gunning won best supporting actress.
The limited series took home a total of four awards.
Hulu's hit show "The Bear" scored big at the 76th Emmy Awards taking home 11 awards.
Jeremy Allen White won for outstanding lead actor, his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas took home the awards for outstanding supporting actor and supporting actress, respectively, while Christopher Storer won the Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series
The show, nominated as a comedy, was the punchline of jokes by the hosts for competing in the category with a show many deem a drama.
