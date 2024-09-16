Top moments from 2024 Emmys: Reunions, Red Carpet fashion and a big night for 'Hacks' and 'The Bear'

"Shōgun" won the Emmy for outstanding drama series. Heading into the night, the FX show was the most-nominated series of the year, scoring a total of 25 nominations.

From a mini "Happy Days" reunion to a moving speech by John Leguizamo about representation, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards had many standout moments.

Take a look at our recap below of these memorable segments and speeches at the Emmys.

"Sh ō gun"

FX's hit show "Sh ō gun" won the most Emmys of any other program this year, taking home 18 total between the Creative Arts Emmys and Primetime Emmy Awards ceremonies.

Hiroyuki Sanada won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Shōgun."

Co-stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai both took home the Emmy for actor and actress in a lead role.

Anna Sawai accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Shōgun" at the 76th Emmy Awards.

The show, which can be streamed on Hulu, also took home the Emmy for outstanding drama series.

The cast and crew of Shogun during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cast reunions

The ceremony featured several standout moments including TV reunions for "The West Wing" and "Happy Days."

The cast of 'West Wing' reunited to announce the Emmy winners for best drama series.

Howard played Richie Cunningham and Winkler played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli -- aka "The Fonz" -- on the Garry Marshall-created series.

"Happy Days" ran for 11 seasons from 1974 until 1984 and spawned numerous spin-offs, including "Laverne & Shirley," "Mork & Mindy" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," among others.

"Happy Days" stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunite on stage at 76th Emmy Awards.

Jean Smart / "Hacks"

Jean Smart cracked several jokes during her acceptance speech after winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Hacks."

Paul W. Downs, who plays a Hollywood agent in the show, also won the Emmy for outstanding writing along with writers Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

"Hacks" also won for outstanding comedy series.

See the reaction when the Hacks cast wins the Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

John Leguizamo's speech

John Leguizamo, the four-time nominee and one-time Emmy winner, launched into a speech that was as passionate as it was funny as he called for more representation in the stories we tell on television and who we choose to cast in them.

He called out the nominations of Selena Gomez for "Only Murders in the Building," Sofia Vergara for "Griselda," Issa Lopez for writing and directing "True Detective: Night Country," which also featured indigenous actor Kali Reis in a lead role, and Mexico City-born actor Nava Mau - who is also the first transgender person ever nominated for a limited series acting Emmy - for "Baby Reindeer."

WATCH THE FULL SPEECH | John Leguizamo delivers fiery, funny speech about diversity, calls for more representation

Earlier this year, John Leguizamo took out a full-page ad in the New York Times, asking Emmy voters to recognize candidates of color. During Sunday's speech, he said his plan worked. "What I see here tonight makes me, well, almost happy, and certainly less angry, because tonight is among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmy history."

"Baby Reindeer" wins big

A big winner of the night went to Netflix's darkly quirky "Baby Reindeer." Star Richard Gadd won best actor and Jessica Gunning won best supporting actress.

The limited series took home a total of four awards.

MORE | 'Baby Reindeer' takes 4 including limited series at Emmy Awards

Netflix's darkly quirky "Baby Reindeer" won best actor and best writing for the show's creator and star Richard Gadd and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning, who plays his tormentor.

Red Carpet fashion

The stars were dressed in their finest at the 76th Emmy Awards. Check out the stylish celebrities in the photo gallery below.

1 of 57 Jennifer Aniston walks the Red Carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services

"The Bear"

Hulu's hit show "The Bear" scored big at the 76th Emmy Awards taking home 11 awards.

Jeremy Allen White won for outstanding lead actor, his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas took home the awards for outstanding supporting actor and supporting actress, respectively, while Christopher Storer won the Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series

MORE | Emmy Award winner Liza Colon-Zayas gets emotional talking about her character in "The Bear"

Liza Colon-Zayas delivers emotional acceptance speech after winning an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear."

The show, nominated as a comedy, was the punchline of jokes by the hosts for competing in the category with a show many deem a drama.

Eugene and Dan Levy kicked off the Emmys with a few jokes and by introducing some of the night's nominees.

