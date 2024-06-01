Workshop helps Black fathers support the mental health of their children

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- While many people enjoyed a gorgeous Saturday outdoors, nearly a dozen men spent hours indoors. They were fathers, father figures, and caregivers who attended a workshop focused on the protection of Black children.

Organized by the local non-profit Empowered Parents in Community (EPIC), the free workshop allowed the men to have candid conversations about the challenges they face as Black men and the community's expectations of them.

"Nationwide, mental health has been a huge issue, particularly coming out of the pandemic. We have seen an uptick in suicide in Black males," said EPIC program director Toyia Williams. "So we find it incredibly important to make sure that we make space for men just to be able to unpack the experience that they're having in a safe space. It can be very difficult for men to be vulnerable in front of women. So it was very important for us to give them their own safe space and unpack these issues, but more importantly, to build resilience, to be able to cope through these different traumas that we may experience on a day-to-day basis."

Durham mayor Leonardo Williams praised the men who are already actively involved in the lives of their children and leading by example.

"But we also have to have respect for...what the father figure impact is and create space for that to exist again," he said. "Empower the present fathers and have grace and encourage and reclaim. And welcome back five of us who have become absent to their household or their children. The position that I've taken is, we have to be fathers to our community, not just our own child. It is time for us to be present again, not only in the household, but also for our neighbors and just rebuilding the village."

Williams is aware that some young men get into trouble when there's no father, father figure, or strong male role model in the home, or available to provide guidance at critical junctures.

"EPIC has been having community conversations over the past year and a half directly addressing the youth violence that is happening in our communities. The purpose of this is for us to be able to show up as our best to protect our children. So my hope is that with this being addressed if we're able to unpack our own trauma, we can show that our better selves can also reflect for our children what it looks like to navigate this world in a healthy way and to be able to cope with these things in a healthy way," said Mayor Williams.

Shea Lewis is a father of three sons and hopes others who see this story will be empowered to attend similar workshops.

"Yeah, I would say don't miss the next one because I'm sure there'll be another, but definitely listening, listening to our kids responding, taking the time to be present," he said. "You have a great speaker here today talking about some of the challenges of fatherhood, especially black fathers. So really just interested in connecting, learning, and doing my part. (I'm aware of) the impact of childhood experiences...but we started to dive into how it impacts as we grow up, as adults, as well as how we parent."

"They're speaking with a licensed psychologist here," said Toyia Williams. "We can give them some real tangible tools. But I'm also hoping that they need this community, and make some connections to help build and strengthen their bridges (as well as) different ways to just really show up and protect their children."