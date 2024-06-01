Brick Convention kicks off in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lego lovers filled the streets of Downtown Durham for the Brick Convention this weekend.

The event will feature professional LEGO artists from around the world, local North Carolinian LEGO builders, contestants from the television series "LEGO Masters" and fans of all ages.

Participants are calling the event a chance of a lifetime for LEGO fans.

The event will support Creation for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

"In our creation, so to speak, that they probably would never have seen or might have seen on the net. But this is their first chance to have a look and see them in real bricks," said one fan.

The Brick Convention will end on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center on West Morgan Street.

Tickets are $18 at the Door (if not sold out beforehand). Children two years old and younger are free.

For more information visit here.