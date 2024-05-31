Festivals, other events to celebratE Pride Month across the Triangle

The LGBTQIA+ community is multicultural, multiethnic, multifaith and multidimensional. "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be" explores the lives of some of the people who make up this community.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. It's a time when the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, their supporters and allies come together to celebrate love, diversity, acceptance and unashamed self-pride.

Pride Month started a year after the 1969 Stonewall riots. The mission is to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Here are a few events happening around the Triangle area

CHAPEL HILL

Saturday, June 1: Chapel Hill Pride Promenade

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. 140 W. Franklin St.

12:45 p.m.. - The Promenade March is from Peace & Justice Plaza to 140 West Plaza in downtown Chapel Hill. The Triangle Pride Band and activated by drag queens Byanka Bangsum and Marisa Kenning.

PITTSBORO

Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 - 2-day Pittsboro Pride Festival

The festival is at The Plant on Lorax Lane. The events for all ages start at Noon on Sunday, June 2.

List of events and times

DURHAM

Durham Habitat Partners with Gay For Good to Build in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community for the 2024 Pride Build

Saturday, June 1 at 814 Kent St. in Durham

Anyone interested in participating can attend one of two volunteer shifts:

8:30-11:30 AM

12:30-3:30PM

Lunch and celebration from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 a.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Durham hosts Pride Build to bring together LGBTQ+ community members and allies to build fair and equitable homeownership opportunities for families and individuals in Durham County. This event also brings awareness to the difficulty that many in the local LGBTQ+ community face around accessing decent and affordable housing.

APEX

Pride Festival: Saturday, June 8 from 11 am - 5 pm

Town Hall Campus - 73 Hunter Street in Apex

The festival includes: Live music and entertainment, Kids Zone with inflatables and games, Food truck rodeo and local vendors

CARRBORO

Carrboro's annual Small Town Pride events:

Orgullo Latinx Pride

Saturday, June 8 from 5-9 p.m. at the Carrboro Town Commons

Celebrate Latinx Pride!

The event will feature food trucks, drag shows, music, and crafts for the kids

Organizers say it's a space to celebrate and share the diverse cultures, identities, and experiences of the local Latinx LGBTQ community.

Pride Piper Walk

Friday, June 28 at 4:30 p.m. at the Carrboro Century Center

Rainbow Ram on Weaver Street from the Century Center to Town Commons to kick off the Carrboro Pride Dance Party.

Carrboro Pride Dance Party on Friday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Carrboro Town Commons

There will be food, dancing, a live drag show performances and music by WXYC Radio DJs

RALEIGH

Saturday, June 22 - Out! Raleigh Pride Festival

It is one of North Carolina's largest Pride gatherings. The family fun festival is in downtown Raleigh.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fayetteville St. Just outside the ABC11 Eyewitness News studio.

The event features two stages of live music and dancing, local food and shopping vendors, a beer garden, photo booths, kids' activities and more.

FAYETTEVILLE

Saturday, June 2 - PrideFest 2024

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Festival Park in Fayetteville

WINSTON-SALEM

Click on Pride Winston-Salem Festival for information on events

PRIDE MONTH HISTORY

What is LGBTQ+ Pride Month?

The month is meant to recognize the sweeping impact that LGBTQ+ individuals, advocates and allies have on history in the United States and around the globe, according to the Library of Congress.

When is it?

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated every year in June.

The month of June was chosen for LGBTQ+ Pride Month to commemorate the riots held by members of the LGBTQ+ community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.

The so-called Stonewall riots were a "tipping point" for the gay liberation movement in the United States. The uproar also paved the way for the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Pride Flag History

The rainbow LGBTQ+ flag is prominently displayed throughout the month. Gilbert Baker, an American artist, gay rights activist and U.S. Army veteran, created the flag in 1978 as a new symbol for the gay and lesbian political movement at the suggestion of his friends and colleagues, including Harvey Milk, a San Francisco city supervisor and the first openly gay elected official in California. Milk was assassinated later that year.

The colors of the LGBT flag each have a meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and violet for spirit. Baker died at the age of 65 on March 31, 2017, though his rainbow flag remains an iconic, powerful symbol for LGBT pride, according to the Outright International website.