Festivals, other events to celebratE Pride Month across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. It's a time when the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, their supporters and allies come together to celebrate love, diversity, acceptance and unashamed self-pride.
Pride Month started a year after the 1969 Stonewall riots. The mission is to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.
Saturday, June 1: Chapel Hill Pride Promenade
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. 140 W. Franklin St.
12:45 p.m.. - The Promenade March is from Peace & Justice Plaza to 140 West Plaza in downtown Chapel Hill. The Triangle Pride Band and activated by drag queens Byanka Bangsum and Marisa Kenning.
Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 - 2-day Pittsboro Pride Festival
The festival is at The Plant on Lorax Lane. The events for all ages start at Noon on Sunday, June 2.
Durham Habitat Partners with Gay For Good to Build in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community for the 2024 Pride Build
Saturday, June 1 at 814 Kent St. in Durham
Anyone interested in participating can attend one of two volunteer shifts:
Habitat for Humanity of Durham hosts Pride Build to bring together LGBTQ+ community members and allies to build fair and equitable homeownership opportunities for families and individuals in Durham County. This event also brings awareness to the difficulty that many in the local LGBTQ+ community face around accessing decent and affordable housing.
Pride Festival: Saturday, June 8 from 11 am - 5 pm
Town Hall Campus - 73 Hunter Street in Apex
The festival includes: Live music and entertainment, Kids Zone with inflatables and games, Food truck rodeo and local vendors
Carrboro's annual Small Town Pride events:
Orgullo Latinx Pride
Saturday, June 8 from 5-9 p.m. at the Carrboro Town Commons
Organizers say it's a space to celebrate and share the diverse cultures, identities, and experiences of the local Latinx LGBTQ community.
Pride Piper Walk
Friday, June 28 at 4:30 p.m. at the Carrboro Century Center
Rainbow Ram on Weaver Street from the Century Center to Town Commons to kick off the Carrboro Pride Dance Party.
Carrboro Pride Dance Party on Friday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Carrboro Town Commons
Saturday, June 22 - Out! Raleigh Pride Festival
It is one of North Carolina's largest Pride gatherings. The family fun festival is in downtown Raleigh.
The event features two stages of live music and dancing, local food and shopping vendors, a beer garden, photo booths, kids' activities and more.
Saturday, June 2 - PrideFest 2024
12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Festival Park in Fayetteville
PRIDE MONTH HISTORY
What is LGBTQ+ Pride Month?
The month is meant to recognize the sweeping impact that LGBTQ+ individuals, advocates and allies have on history in the United States and around the globe, according to the Library of Congress.
When is it?
LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated every year in June.
The month of June was chosen for LGBTQ+ Pride Month to commemorate the riots held by members of the LGBTQ+ community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.
The so-called Stonewall riots were a "tipping point" for the gay liberation movement in the United States. The uproar also paved the way for the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
Pride Flag History
The rainbow LGBTQ+ flag is prominently displayed throughout the month. Gilbert Baker, an American artist, gay rights activist and U.S. Army veteran, created the flag in 1978 as a new symbol for the gay and lesbian political movement at the suggestion of his friends and colleagues, including Harvey Milk, a San Francisco city supervisor and the first openly gay elected official in California. Milk was assassinated later that year.
The colors of the LGBT flag each have a meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and violet for spirit. Baker died at the age of 65 on March 31, 2017, though his rainbow flag remains an iconic, powerful symbol for LGBT pride, according to the Outright International website.