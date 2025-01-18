North Carolina launches program to reduce home energy costs for eligible families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new North Carolina energy rebate program launched Friday to help save on home energy costs.

Energy Saver North Carolina is part of a nationwide initiative to provide $8.8 billion in federal funding to offer rebates to reduce residential energy costs.

This state program will include over $208 million for federally funded rebates.

According to the NC Department of Environmental Quality, the rebates are aimed at making it more affordable for homes to install cost-saving measures, like heat pumps, electrical panels and insulation.

"Residential energy efficiency makes homes healthier and lowers energy costs; supports small businesses and the local economy; and increases our state's energy resilience and independence," Julie Woosley, Director of the State Energy Office at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. "The program's focus on areas with high energy burdens, including rural and underserved communities, will make a difference statewide, especially in areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene and other storms."

Initially, Energy Saver NC will focus on single-family, owner-occupied housing, particularly those in disadvantaged regions and in areas with storm impacts.

Home energy savings rebates can be up to $16,000 for eligible single-family homes. Some electric appliance rebates can be up to $14,000 per house, apartment, or other place of residence. This includes:



$8,000 for a whole-home heat pump for space heating and cooling.

$4,000 for an electrical panel.

$2,500 for electrical wiring.

$1,750 for a heat pump water heater.

$1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation.

$840 for heat pump clothes dryer and/or electric stove, cooktop, range or oven.

The new program includes two U.S. Department of Energy rebate programs: the Homeowners Managing Efficiency Savings (HOMES) and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR).

North Carolina is the first state in the country to launch both rebate programs at the same time, along with being the 12th nationwide to implement a rebate program.

Energy Saver NC could also create new businesses and support over 2,300 jobs.

"Energy Saver NC will create job opportunities and put money back in hard-working North Carolinians' pockets while moving our state towards the goal of a 21st century clean energy economy," Governor Josh Stein said in a new release. "This program is a perfect example of what it means to be North Carolina Strong - creating opportunities by doing the right thing."

Are eligible for the program? Click here.

