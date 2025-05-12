Enfield mayor seriously injured in crash trying to avoid deer

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mayor of Enfield is recovering from serious injuries after he was involved in a car crash Saturday night.

The town said in a statement that Mayor Mondale Robinson tried to avoid a herd of deer and lost control of his car.

He hit a power line and a tree.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The mayor sustained multiple serious injuries, the statement said, including a deep gash to the head and multiple fractures.

Robinson underwent surgery Monday morning. According to the Enfield Police Department, the mayor was "in good spirits and looks forward to getting back to work for the citizens of Enfield as soon as he can."

