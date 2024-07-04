EnoFest attendees, vendors enjoy event despite triple-digits feels-like temperatures

The Eno River Association has presented the Festival of the Eno since 1980, drawing in large crowds from across the area.

The Eno River Association has presented the Festival of the Eno since 1980, drawing in large crowds from across the area.

The Eno River Association has presented the Festival of the Eno since 1980, drawing in large crowds from across the area.

The Eno River Association has presented the Festival of the Eno since 1980, drawing in large crowds from across the area.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- From the pounding of the drums to the grace of melodic dancing, the processional Thursday afternoon through EnoFest represented all the beloved gathering has to offer.

"We come every year for the July 4th celebration, and we really enjoy it," said Janna Joyner.

The Eno River Association has presented the Festival of the Eno since 1980, drawing in large crowds from across the area.

"It's a very calm atmosphere. I'm a therapist, so I greatly value opportunities where I can actually be calm as well. My daughter loves to come out here and listen to the music and watch the dancers and likes to visit the vendors as well. It's a great time," said Tonya Armstrong.

The event included live music across four stages, food trucks, retail vendors, and various other offerings.

"I'm a native Durhamite, so anything that promotes the positive things going on here is a great advertisement to the rest of our area. I'm just glad that we're able to profile the great offerings that we have here in Durham. So I was glad I didn't have to even leave Durham today," said Armstrong.

The festival is aimed at highlighting the efforts to preserve land and natural resources, as the Eno River Association showcases the more than 7,800 acres it has protected since its inception.

"I'm a biology major from William Peace University, so I'd love to come back and give back in that way," said Joyner.

Temperatures hit the mid-90s Thursday afternoon, a notable bump from the average July high. With feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits, attendees tried to stay cool.

"We brought a lounge chair with an umbrella, so we're staying under that. We have a cooler with about half a dozen bottles of water and just trying to stay in the shade as much as possible," said Armstrong.

"(There's) a lovely water tent over there where there's a mister. It's so nice. And then we're next to the beer garden. So grab a beer as well. But there's places to dip your toes in the water for the river. It's really nice to be able to stay cool, but also have fun," said Joyner.

Even businesses had to take the heat into account.

"We had a lot more supplies than normal, a lot more ice. Everything is like triple (the amount)," said Fahsyrah Knight, owner of Fahsyrah's Lemonade.

The business started as a one-off gymnastics fundraiser when Knight was just 10 years old, but has grown into a full operation during the past 15 years.

"This is our biggest event," Knight shared.

Traffic was consistent, with their tent set up amid several food trucks.

"It's been really busy. Really busy. A good crowd is nice. Perfect for lemonade," Knight noted.

As they worked to keep up with the flow of customers, Knight and her staff tried to stay cool.

"Just not overexerting myself. I'm just back here. I'm the one making the lemonade today," said Knight, who is taking account of her energy levels.

It's their fourth year at EnoFest, with many attendees making the annual trek to the grounds. For Lisa and Wayne Wright, it's their first experience.

"The lady that we bought our business from has been coming here for years. She retired in December, and we bought her business in the spring," said Lisa Wright, referring to Thistle Ridge Soap.

They've been encouraged by the turnout, noting several longtime customers who shopped under previous ownership stopped by again Thursday.

"It's great to see them and know that they come back every year," said Wayne Wright.

The Wrights tried to stay under their tent or an umbrella, prioritizing hydration, and utilizing fans. They'll be back out Saturday for the second day of the festival, and shared one lesson they'll keep in mind.

"More fans. And lots of batteries for them," joked Lisa Wright.