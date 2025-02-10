Enter for a chance to win a trip to Hollywood for 'Live with Kelly and Mark's' After The Oscars Show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- You could win tickets to see LIVE's After The Oscars Show in Hollywood! Watch for that day's trivia answer on Live with Kelly & Mark and use that for your chance to win.
Includes two VIP seats at a live taping of Live with Kelly and Mark on March 3, 2025 (date and time of taping will be at the sole discretion of Sponsor). The sweepstakes will be live from February 12, 2025 from 12:00 a.m. ET through February 28, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The Prize consists of a three (3) day/two (2) night trip for the winner and one (1) guest in Hollywood, CA to attend a live taping of LIVE's "After the Oscars Show" from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Center, Hollywood, California on March 3, 2025 (the "Show") (date and time of taping will be at the sole discretion of Sponsor). Prize includes:
The winner will be selected at the conclusion of the Entry Period.
Ticket giveaway is open to residents of the WTVD DMA who are at least 18 years of age.