EEOC files lawsuit against Rex Healthcare alleging religious discrimination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Rex Healthcare is facing a lawsuit accusing the health provider of labor law violations.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit accusing Rex of failing to accommodate an employee's religious beliefs and firing her for failing to get a vaccination for COVID-19.

In 2021, Rex implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy unless workers were granted a religious or disability exemption.

The former employee, who was working remotely, said she had been granted exemptions previously for other vaccinations based on religious beliefs, but her request for a COVID-19 exemption was denied despite previously having been granted an exemption from being required to take the flu vaccination based on her religious beliefs, the lawsuit stated.

"Employer-mandated vaccine policies must allow for religious accommodations for employees with conflicting sincerely held religious beliefs unless the accommodation imposes an undue hardship for the employer," said Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC's Charlotte District.

ABC11 reached out to UNC Health for comment.

"UNC Health is reviewing the lawsuit. However, it is our policy to avoid comment on pending litigation," a spokesperson said.