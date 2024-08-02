Lee County suspect on the run since Monday taken into custody

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) -- As the Lee County Sheriff's Office put it Friday: "This week's game of hide and seek is over."

Authorities had been looking for a wanted suspect, Eric Shane Stone, since Monday.

Stone, 49, ran away from authorities during an attempted arrest, and officials throughout the area had been searching for him.

He was taken into custody early Friday on Joe Collins Road in Lillington by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, deputies found him in Lillington where he ran into the woods and eluded law enforcement for several days.

On Monday, deputies tried to arrest Stone at a home in Sanford on outstanding arrest warrants for felony possession of meth in Harnett County and a felony probation violation in Lee County.

Stone ran from the scene in a 2012 Audi -- just missing hitting a deputy with his car, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said. He now faces charges stemming from that incident.

On Friday, Stone was taken before a magistrate in Harnett County and given a total secured bond of $450,000 for felony probation violation (Lee County), habitual break and enter (Harnett County), as well as several drug possession charges.

He remains in the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Maj. Aaron Meredith of the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said the State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation, and he thanked the numerous residents who provided tips that ultimately led to the arrest.

