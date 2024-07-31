Search continues into third day for Lee County suspect

The sheriff's office said they don't want the public to panic, but community members should say something if they see something.

The sheriff's office said they don't want the public to panic, but community members should say something if they see something.

The sheriff's office said they don't want the public to panic, but community members should say something if they see something.

The sheriff's office said they don't want the public to panic, but community members should say something if they see something.

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) -- The manhunt continues for a wanted suspect in Harnett County.

Authorities are telling the public to be on the lookout for Eric Stone after he ran away from authorities during an attempted arrest earlier this week.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said they don't think Stone is carrying a weapon, but they're urging people to use their common sense to protect themselves and to call 911 if they see him around.

The sheriff's office said they've been looking for Stone by South River Road in Lillington. Tuesday, authorities located him there in his vehicle but said he ran into the woods before they could take him into custody. Then, on Wednesday, authorities say they returned to the area after a tipster said they spotted Stone in camouflage pants without a shirt.

However, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said they couldn't confirm the sighting, and that he may be in the woods.

The search began on Monday--when the Lee County Sheriff's office tried to arrest Stone at a home in Sanford. Authorities said he had outstanding arrest warrants for felony possession of meth in Harnett County and a felony probation violation in Lee County.

But Stone ran from the scene in a 2012 Audi--just missing hitting a deputy with his car. Now the Lee County Sheriff's Office is also charging him with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said they're working with Lee County Sheriff's to find Stone and they're alerting the public through social media. In addition to social media, they're also trying to reach people through automated phone messages and by going door-to-door to warn them that a suspect is on the loose in the area.

The sheriff's office said they don't want the public to panic, but community members should say something if they see something.

ALSO SEE: Job scam leaves Fayetteville woman with $60,000 of credit card debt: 'It's ruined my life'