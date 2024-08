2 rescued after car submerged in floodwaters in Harnett County

This happened on Titan Roberts Road in Erwin.

This happened on Titan Roberts Road in Erwin.

This happened on Titan Roberts Road in Erwin.

This happened on Titan Roberts Road in Erwin.

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were rescued after a car submerged in floodwaters in Harnett County.

This happened on Titan Roberts Road in Erwin.

Upon arrival, units found a passenger car was halfway submerged in rushing water, where a man and woman clung to the roof.

First responders brought the victims to shore without any further trouble.

No injuries were reported.