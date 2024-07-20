First Black NC Congresswoman Eva Clayton weighs in on Biden, 2024 race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amid growing calls as to whether President Joe Biden will stay in the 2024 presidential race, all eyes are on North Carolina with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in town on Saturday for the NC Democrats' Unity Dinner.

ABC11 spoke with Eva Clayton, a North Carolina trailblazer, on her thoughts on the future of the Biden-Harris ticket ahead of the DNC.

Clayton served in Congress from 1992 to 2003, making history as the first Black Congresswoman from North Carolina. Years later, she is still very much active in paying attention to politics and remains a vocal Democrat, concerned about the future of her party and the country.

Clayton is turning 90 this year and said she understands the concerns over President Biden's age, but also says she relates to Vice President Kamala Harris and the pressures of breaking barriers as a Black woman in politics.

"This is brand new to me, and as old as I am, I have not seen this I have not witnessed this," Clayton told ABC11 about the ongoing election.

Clayton is still watching closely from Warren County and said she empathizes with President Biden and the pressure he's facing.

"I certainly would like to see a conclusion so we (Democrats) can unite ourselves, the one thing the Republicans have over us, is they are united, whether for good or bad they are united," she said.

Clayton said after watching Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, it raised the stakes of this election.

"The question about Biden's mental clarity is no different than the question about Trump's mental clarity," she said.

But as to whether she believes Biden is up to the task of defeating Trump again, she said that's a decision Biden needs to make for himself, but he does need to move quickly.

Eva Clayton

If Biden stays in the race, Clayton said he'll have her full support.

"I'd rather have a stumbling grandfather who's leading the country in the right way than an older uncle who spews hate and dissension," she said.

Clayton also weighed in on the potential backup plan. She warns if Biden bows out, snubbing the potential first Black woman president Kamala Harris would be a mistake for Democrats.

"If Harris is not considered, part of that strong base will find themselves feeling slighted," she said.

She thinks Harris would rise to the task if she has to, and Governor Cooper would be a good running mate.

"I have no doubt that she's prepared to take the case to Trump, she can prosecute the case, and even if Cooper joined the ticket, I think they could win it," Clayton said.

She emphasized that Biden must make a decision soon and that everything needs to be settled before the Democratic National Convention.

Clayton also worked alongside former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Congress, who is visiting Raleigh on Saturday.

Pelosi has been key in negotiations with President Biden. Clayton said Pelosi is a master negotiator, and any discussions going on behind the scenes will show respect for Biden, and that it's important that he is led to make his own decision.