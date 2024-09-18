Ex-Texas police officer indicted months after video shows beating at child's birthday party

Ex-Galveston police officer Jared Rivas was indicted on eight charges after being accused of beating several people at a children's birthday party.

Ex-Galveston police officer Jared Rivas was indicted on eight charges after being accused of beating several people at a children's birthday party.

Ex-Galveston police officer Jared Rivas was indicted on eight charges after being accused of beating several people at a children's birthday party.

Ex-Galveston police officer Jared Rivas was indicted on eight charges after being accused of beating several people at a children's birthday party.

GALVESTON, Texas -- Former Texas police officer Jared Rivas has been indicted on eight charges after being accused of beating multiple people at a children's pool party back in June.

On Tuesday, a grand jury heard the case and returned two indictments for injury to a child, a third-degree felony, one indictment for unlawful restraint of a child, a state jail felony, one indictment for official oppression, and four indictments for assault causing bodily injury.

"We will seek the earliest possible trial date that fairness and due process allow. We cannot comment further," the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said.

The Galveston Police Department fired Rivas amid an investigation into the incident. The families involved sought legal action against more than the ousted officer.

In footage obtained by our Houston sister station, ABC13, back in June, Rivas came to break up a children's pool party before it descended into chaos. Multiple videos surfaced of Rivas pinning and beating people.

In the video, a uniformed Galveston police officer is shown holding a teen down. Rivas' blows were also audible as the teen cries out in pain.

SEE ALSO: Man recalls being hit by Galveston PD officer at pool party: 'Everything he did was wrong'

The families said Galveston police made no effort to stop Rivas' tirade after they arrived.

"All too often, police abuses are ignored, and this only emboldens those who bring down the reputation of law enforcement," Randall L. Kallinen, a civil rights attorney representing the families, said. "Picking out the weeds is good for the People and the Police."

The group also notified the Island Bay Resort apartment complex, where the incident occurred. The families' lawyer said Rivas was there as a security officer, and it wasn't made clear if visiting families were not welcome.

Finally, they are seeking action against UTMB Hospital, where, Heidi Williams claims, staffers refused her children treatment when it came to light they were the family involved in the incident.

ABC13 contacted all the parties the families are seeking legal action against and only heard back from UTMB and Galveston police, who said they won't comment on pending legal action.

"I am happy that something finally has been done. My family and I want to thank the Galveston County District Attorney's office, the FBI, and FBI Agent Dolan for their efforts to see justice done," one of the victims told Eyewitness News.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED: Only on 13: Galveston police officer on leave after video shows him punching teen