Facebook group Ladies of the Hurricanes come together to cheer on team in Stanley Cup playoffs

"It's just ladies that love hockey."

"It's just ladies that love hockey."

"It's just ladies that love hockey."

"It's just ladies that love hockey."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An online Facebook group is helping share their love for the Carolina Hurricanes, one woman at a time.

"It's just ladies that love hockey," said Monica Filyaw.

Ladies Of The Hurricanes has over 6,000 members from across the country. It's a place for female fans to interact, cheer on the Canes, ask questions and help grow the game.

"We are not going to make fun of you or put you down," Filyaw, a Wilmington resident said.

The group was created for hockey talk, but it's become more.

"It's brought me so many friends," said Filyaw.

At each Stanley Cup Playoff game inside the Lenovo Center, the Ladies Of The Hurricanes meet in the concourse outside of Section 108.

Season ticket member Mary Kolesar said it makes her drive from Rocky Mount to Raleigh that much more exciting.

"It's just whole different level of community," Kolesar said.

The group has planned beach getaways to Carolina Beach, they celebrate birthday together and keep in touch with their families.

"It's a wonderful way to get to meet people and learn more about the game," Kolesar said.

The Ladies Of The Hurricanes are welcoming, friendly and looking forward to meeting more female hockey fans.

ALSO SEE UNC considering selling naming rights to Kenan Stadium