UNC considering selling naming rights to Kenan Stadium

The UNC Board of Trustees said it will work to preserve the Kenan name within the football stadium.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Changes could be coming to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The UNC Board of Trustees is considering selling the naming rights of Kenan Stadium.

The board said it will still work to preserve the Kenan name within the football stadium.

It also said UNC is in talks with a third-party firm called ISE -- Independent Sports Entertainment -- to help with the process moving forward.

The news comes months after NC State Athletics also partnered with ISE to identify a potential naming rights partner for Carter-Finley Stadium.