Families of fentanyl victims fight for more funding, awareness

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a problem that's become all too common.

In Durham County alone, the sheriff said last year they seized 3.7 grams of fentanyl from the streets. This year, so far over 300 grams have been removed.

On Saturday the group Fentanyl Victims of North Carolina held its 12th meet-up in Durham.

Natalie Beauchaine proudly shared a photo of her son Jake.

"He was smart he was giving he was loyal if he was your friend he was your loyal friend," Natalie said.

But behind his smile was also a battle with addiction that ultimately turned tragic.

"It was not an overdose, it was something that he thought was heroin," Natalie said.

The heroin was laced with a fatal amount of fentanyl. In the midst of her grief, Natalie found community among other members of a club no one wants to be a part of - families of fentanyl victims.

"It doesn't know race, it doesn't know color, it doesn't know socioeconomic background, it affects everybody," she said.

Around a table, other families shared similar stories, including how many were caught off guard by what has become a silent killer.

"Marijuana can be laced with fentanyl and sometimes fentanyl can even be in water or soda as far as a child is concerned, and you don't know that it's there which is really really dangerous," said Dr. Wanda Boone.

Dangerous also because of how cheap and prevalent it is.

"It is an economic boon to the drug trade," said Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead.

Birkhead said his office is working to get fentanyl off the streets.

"Once they get it, they can take those 3.7 grams or those 300 grams and just multiply it exponentially," he said.

One solution they're fighting for is making sure naloxone is available in every school in the state. They're also hoping these stories and legacies save lives.

"I just don't want to see any other families go through this. It's a horrible grief and it's just something that nobody else has to go through," Natalie said.

Wake County approved naloxone in all schools but not every county has them. State Senator Mike Woodard said it would only cost around $350,000 to supply naloxone statewide and he's hoping to get it into the state budget.