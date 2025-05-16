Cirque du Support! serves as fundraiser for families facing homelessness

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On May 22, Cirque du Support, a carnival-inspired mixer benefitting Families Moving Forward (FMF), comes to The Lincoln on Geer for an evening of food, fun, and fundraising.

This unique event will spotlight the talents of four renowned local chefs and chef teams: Billy and Kelli Cotter of Toast, Aaron Louv of NanaSteak, Seth Gross of Bull City Burger and Brewery, and BJ Patel of Viceroy.

Guests will enjoy an array of inventive small plates and engaging activities, as well as a silent auction featuring unique items and experiences.

Families Moving Forward supports families experiencing homelessness by providing temporary housing, personalized case management, life skills education, and access to vital community resources.

