Family displaced after house fire in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fire in Cary left a family displaced on Saturday.

Cary police said the fire department responded to a house that was on fire in the 200 block of Heidinger Dr shortly after 4:00 pm.

Authorities said there were no injuries and the fire was contained to the back of the home.

According to fire officials, the fire began on the covered deck and damaged the back of the home before spreading to the attic. The homeowners were displaced due to the fire, but no other homes were in danger.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.