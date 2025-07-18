Family of expelled Wake County student suing to get him reinstated

The reason he was expelled happened back in October of last year.

The reason he was expelled happened back in October of last year.

The reason he was expelled happened back in October of last year.

The reason he was expelled happened back in October of last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of an expelled Wake County high school student is suing to get him reinstated.

The student was accused of being in possession of a gun near Broughton High School.

This happened back in October of last year.

It led to an increased police activity at the school as well as lower attendance in the days that followed.

The student's family argues he was not given due process and that the expulsion could have negative impacts on the 17-year-old's future.

The family is also asking for a virtual education option.

