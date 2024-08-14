Fayetteville to build new sports complex through Fort Liberty partnership

FAYETTEVULLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville has formalized an agreement with Fort Liberty to use part of the military installation's land to build a sports complex. City officials said their goal is to give families and service members a new, major attraction near the College Lakes area.

The baseball fields gathered at New Century International Elementary and Middle schools are a good visual example of what city officials said they're trying to build at the new sports complex.

The sports complex is coming to the right side of McArthur Road as you're driving away from I-295. Organizers at Fayetteville city hall said their vision is to bring multiple baseball and softball fields on the 70-acre lot, as well as other features including splash pads and play areas. The free park would be welcome to families and service members from Fort Liberty.

"It is just one of many things we're trying to do to attract people to stay in Fayetteville," said Fayetteville Councilwoman Kathy Jensen, "to attract people in their 30s and 40s to stay here, and to grow their families here and to build their life here."

The city said this $15 million project is being funded by a 2016 Parks and Recreation bond. But officials are working to acquire grants so that taxpayers don't ultimately have to foot the bill. People living in homes surrounding the site for the sports complex said they support the effort.

"It's a good thing to have -- give somebody a place to go to play and be safe about it," Glen Somerville said.

"There are so many underprivileged kids in Cumberland County and things like this can help them," said Kendra Chestnutt.

Jensen said the city plans to break ground by early next year.

