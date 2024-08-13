Gray's Creek fire chief officially let go after accused of placing a hidden camera at station

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Gray's Creek Fire Chief, who is accused of placing a hidden camera throughout the station where he worked, has officially been let go by the department.

Ben Marsh faces a felony for concealing that camera in a vent at Gray's Creek Fire Station 24. He also attempted to listen to break room conversations.

Two firefighters who spoke to ABC11 said they believe the chief was allegedly listening to their break-room conversations through a hidden camera.

Marsh was recently appointed chief after serving the department for 25 years.

Logan Herndon is serving as the interim fire chief.

Serving at the Gray's Creek Fire Station hasn't been Marsh's only stint in emergency service. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Marsh was sworn in as a deputy in 2010 but resigned in 2018.

