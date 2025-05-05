Witness in viral Fayetteville video reacts to deadly shooting: 'It was self-defense'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A now-viral video that showed the aftermath of a Sunday morning shooting in Fayetteville is being questioned by eyewitnesses as an act of self-defense.

The man who recorded the video did not want to be identified, but said he heard the gunshots and immediately grabbed his phone and began filming.

"When I peeked my head out, there was a gentleman dead on the ground. And another gentleman walking around with an AK looking for another gentleman that supposedly came to rob them," the witness said. "The other gentleman ran off. And he did kill one of them."

Fayetteville Police have announced that 36-year-old Donte Maurice Vanclief was killed in the shooting. The department also did not indicate if there had been any arrests or release any suspect description.

"At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and all involved parties are cooperating," the department wrote in a news release.

The shooting happened, according to police, around 10:22 a.m. Sunday at the Barton's Landing Condominium Complex off Cliffdale Road.

Witnesses told ABC11 News that the unidentified shooter believed somebody was after him and felt that he was ambushed when he returned home.

"Definitely self-defense," the witness said. "Because from what I heard, they were plotting on him a couple times. And I guess they finally caught him here at his residence. So definitely self-defense."

Fayetteville Police would neither confirm nor deny the self-defense claims.

However, the witness believes "without question" that the shooter was protecting himself. He also said he waited until police arrived and complied with their questioning.

In reference to another person involved in the alleged ambush, there is a moment in the video when the shooter was being detained, he could be heard on tape shouting, "I don't know! He ran off! And I'm sitting here trying to find him now. Because he might try to double back at me."

As of Monday afternoon, there was still evidence of bullet holes in the side of the building where the shots were fired.

"That's a weapon of mass destruction. For sure. I was scared just seeing it," said the witness. "And that's why I told my girlfriend to get back because you never know what's going on through his head. I'm sure that thing was loaded up. Just anybody seeing him or something like that while it was going on, he might shoot at us too. So we didn't know what was going on."

Fayetteville Police said this remains an active investigation. Anybody with information is asked to contact FPD.