Car overturned in Fayetteville rollover crash, driver missing

FAYETTEVILE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a car was found on its roof Saturday morning in Fayetteville.

It happened between Boone Trail near Roxie Avenue around 1 a.m.

The Cumberland Road Fire Department and Cotton Fire Rescue responded to a rollover vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Boone Trail. They arrived to find a car overturned next to a snapped power pole and a fire hydrant that had been struck, causing water to flow.

The driver though was nowhere to be found.

ABC11 is told the Power Company will replace the power pole and repair the fire hydrant.

One lane of Boone Trail will be closed until repairs are completed.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.