Fayetteville Fire Department welcomes specially trained dog to combat stress

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 6:18PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Fire Department is adding a special friend to their team.

Griffith, a crisis response dog, is trained to combat stress and anxiety in emergencies inside and outside the station.

With over 50 hours of training, Griffith will help relax firefighters after difficult calls, ease tension at the station, calm anxiety levels and reduce long-term PTSD impacts.

Griffith will be assigned to Fayetteville Fire Station 5 and officially joins the team on July 10.

Fayetteville Fire Department plans to add two more crisis response dogs to make sure every shift has support.

