Three charged, 2 weapons found after fight at A.B. Wilkins High School graduation in Fayetteville

The Sheriff's Office said Cumberland County Schools warned deputies the day before that a fight could break out at the graduation ceremony.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are facing charges after a fight following a Fayetteville graduation ceremony Wednesday for Alger B. Wilkins High School. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it recovered two guns at the scene.

Additional deputies were on standby for the graduation. After a fight took place Wednesday morning in the Crown Complex parking lot, videos and photos of the incident began making the rounds on social media. The videos show multiple people fighting while authorities respond to the situation.

It's unclear what prompted the disturbance. Ultimately, three people from Fayetteville were arrested and made first appearances in court Thursday.

Elijah Kejuan Council, 20, of Fayetteville was charged with disorderly conduct.

Latoya Evetta Council, 42, 42, of Fayetteville, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on educational property.

Kasiem Randall, 44, of Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a weapon on an educational property, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting injury, and resisting a public officer.

It was also unclear how the school district knew that a fight could break out at the ceremony. Cumberland County Schools issued a statement thanking deputies for their response and recognizing the more than 3,500 students who received their diplomas.

"We commend the swift and effective response of Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies in addressing a brief altercation that occurred in the parking lot following the Alger B. Wilkins High School graduation ceremony on June 5, 2024. Their timely intervention ensured the safety of attendees and promptly restored order," CCS said in a statement. "It's important to highlight that this isolated incident in no way diminishes the success of the 17 graduation ceremonies held over the past two weeks, where over 3,500 students proudly received their diplomas, marking a significant achievement in their academic journey.

"We value our partnership with law enforcement and remain committed to providing safe and celebratory graduation experiences for our students and families."

The sheriff's office said the altercation remains under investigation and there could be additional charges.