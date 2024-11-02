Fayetteville man charged with statutory rape of a child

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police arrested a man accused of a sex crime involving a minor.

On Friday, FPD said James Garner, 20, was arrested Oct. 25. He was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Garner was issued a $1 million bond, which was later modified to $75,000.

He remains in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached at (910) 485-7273.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

