Man shot in chest in Fayetteville, has serious injuries

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Cude Street and Center Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured in shooting in Fayetteville Thursday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Cude Street and Center Street.

Fayetteville police officers were dispatched to the scene following a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had been shot in the chest.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.

An officer responding to the incident was involved in a crash. Authorities reported that another vehicle t-boned the officer's vehicle while en route to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Glass at (910)-605-1957 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.