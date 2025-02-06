North Carolina advocate urges federal employees not to take buyout offered by Trump Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the deadline being Thursday for two million federal employees to accept a buyout from President Donald Trump's administration as efforts to cut federal spending continue, a North Carolina advocate for federal workers is urging employees not to take the buyout.

The buyouts are being offered to 2 million government employees and offers to pay federal employees through the end of September if they submit their resignation by Thursday.

Thomas Link is the President of North Carolina National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), which is a nonpartisan organization. He now advocates for current and former federal workers after spending his more than 40-year career in working in the Triangle in the Environmental Protection Agency. He said that NARFE is urging employees not to take the buyout being offered largely because it didn't include enough information.

"We don't know how that affects people's retirements. We don't know how it affects people's health insurance plans. We don't know. There are no details," Link told ABC11. "We're trying to do the best we can and keep up with everything that's happening. It's just chaos."

Link also voiced concern over the fact that Congress has not approved the funding to ensure that federal employees who resign will receive pay and benefits through the end of September. He added that NARFE is taking legal action over concerns that this is unconstitutional.

Another concern Link mentioned is that with all the federal spending cuts, his organization is worried that benefits for retired federal employees could be in jeopardy. It's something NARFE officials are keeping a close eye on and are prepared to take action over.

Link recommends that active and retired federal employees reach out to their elected leaders if they're concerned, in the hopes that those in Congress will advocate on their behalf.