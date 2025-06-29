Fire breaks out at Johnston County mobile home, 2 children rescued

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire broke out in a mobile home in Johnston County on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Stricklands Crossroads Road.

Firefighters rescued two children from the flames, who were then transported to a hospital; their current conditions remain unknown.

The Johnston County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Strickland Crossroads Road was closed from Highway 701 to Flowers Roads.

Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.