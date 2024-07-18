New fire safety procedure in place at Wake County Schools after 'fire alarm alterations' discovered

The procedure comes after fire inspectors said they discovered changes in fire alarm panels in more than two dozen schools.

The procedure comes after fire inspectors said they discovered changes in fire alarm panels in more than two dozen schools.

The procedure comes after fire inspectors said they discovered changes in fire alarm panels in more than two dozen schools.

The procedure comes after fire inspectors said they discovered changes in fire alarm panels in more than two dozen schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New fire safety procedures are in place in Wake County Schools after the district said "alterations" were made to fire panels at several schools.

The schools are operating under a fire watch which is when a designated person monitors occupied buildings for signs of fire while people are inside.

The procedure comes after fire inspectors said they discovered changes in fire alarm panels in more than two dozen schools.

ALSO SEE: Students, parents react to Title IX changes in Wake County Schools

While the district said there is no indication that those changes are impacting the system's ability to sound a fire alarm, "due to the issue" it's tasking school employees with the fire watch.

"Protecting student safety is our top priority. I want people to know and understand that," said WCPSS Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. "So it's critical for us to know whenever there is an issue with the systems that we have in place. Second, I want to assure all students and parents and the general public that our buildings are safe."

WCPSS said until third-party fire inspectors are able to test and certify all the fire alarm systems on all Wake County campuses, the fire watches will continue to take place.

MORE LIKE THIS: Should cellphones be banned in Wake County schools? Some parents and students weigh in