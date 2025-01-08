Firefighter, 1 other taken to the hospital after car slams into fire truck responding to call

A firefighter and one other person were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a fire truck responding to a structure fire.

A firefighter and one other person were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a fire truck responding to a structure fire.

A firefighter and one other person were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a fire truck responding to a structure fire.

A firefighter and one other person were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a fire truck responding to a structure fire.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A firefighter and one other person were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a fire truck responding to a structure fire.

The Knightdale Fire Department said firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hoppy Hill Drive just before 1:45 a.m. when an approaching vehicle hit a fire truck that was preparing to connect to a fire hydrant.

Fire crews provided aid to the driver, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said a firefighter involved in the incident was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"The Knightdale Fire Department is committed to the safety and well-being of the community and its personnel. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident, and we appreciate the efforts of our first responders and emergency services," the department said.

ALSO SEE: PHOTOS: Powerful images show destruction from deadly Southern California fires

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood